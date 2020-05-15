Troy Rudd Acquires 8,343 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Stock

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) CFO Troy Rudd bought 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. Aecom has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Aecom alerts:

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aecom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.