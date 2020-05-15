Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vornado Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,892 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 871% compared to the average volume of 607 call options.

In other news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,577,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.85.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

