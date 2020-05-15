Total (EPA:FP) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.15 ($45.52).

EPA:FP opened at €30.81 ($35.83) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.82. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

