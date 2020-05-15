TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$148.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on X. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$135.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$129.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$124.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$113.70. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$84.50 and a 52 week high of C$139.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$195.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.3100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

