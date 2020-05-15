TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TMAC Resources from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TMAC Resources from C$5.00 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.80 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

TMAC Resources stock opened at C$1.68 on Monday. TMAC Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.35. The stock has a market cap of $196.33 million and a PE ratio of 67.20.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

