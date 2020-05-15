Titon (LON:TON) Announces Earnings Results

Titon (LON:TON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.73) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Titon stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.12) on Friday. Titon has a 52-week low of GBX 64.25 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The firm has a market cap of $9.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.41.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

