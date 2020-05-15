Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.47. Tilray shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 290,822 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.66.

In other Tilray news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after buying an additional 240,559 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $896.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

