THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Head-To-Head Review

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR $11.42 billion N/A $16.47 million N/A N/A KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR $21.25 billion 0.76 $787.25 million N/A N/A

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 3 2 0 0 1.40

Risk and Volatility

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 3.70% 35.28% 8.45%

Summary

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR beats THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations. Thomas Cook Group plc was founded in 1841 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation, door-to-door, and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

