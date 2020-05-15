THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE TSLF opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

