Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Downgraded by TheStreet

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TPRE opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $634.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.02. Third Point Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of ($38.71) million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 20.42%.

In other news, insider Justin J. Brenden bought 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,322.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher S. Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 59,026 shares of company stock worth $487,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPRE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 272,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,390 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

