ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) Insider Roger McDowell Sells 850,000 Shares

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) insider Roger McDowell sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £170,000 ($223,625.36).

On Friday, May 1st, Roger McDowell sold 150,000 shares of ThinkSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,463.30).

On Monday, May 4th, Roger McDowell sold 600,000 shares of ThinkSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £102,000 ($134,175.22).

Shares of LON:TSL opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.28) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 million and a PE ratio of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.36. ThinkSmart Limited has a one year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 23.30 ($0.31).

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

