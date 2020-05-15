The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,424,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,806,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 86,882 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 68,633 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 297,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 66,718 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper purchased 1,650 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $52,849.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,251.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.