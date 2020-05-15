Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after acquiring an additional 888,297 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 910,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after acquiring an additional 527,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,599,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,395,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,935,000 after buying an additional 164,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,410,885 shares of company stock worth $118,539,886. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPX opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

