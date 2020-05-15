Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 248.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,452.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.56, for a total transaction of $5,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,066,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,368 shares of company stock valued at $20,084,745. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $314.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

