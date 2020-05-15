Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $178.72, but opened at $184.15. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $188.19, with a volume of 3,374,877 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.54.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.