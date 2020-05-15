TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million.

TELA opened at $11.73 on Friday. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TELA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TELA Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

