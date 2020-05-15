Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 88,647 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cummins were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average of $163.48. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

