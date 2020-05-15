Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

NYSE ED opened at $71.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

