Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,981 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 919,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,101,000 after buying an additional 594,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

SYF opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

