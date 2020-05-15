Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $11,567,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 161,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $185.08 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

