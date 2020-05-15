Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SEI Investments by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

