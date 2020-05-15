Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 18,713 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after buying an additional 297,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after buying an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,672,000 after purchasing an additional 216,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE:DGX opened at $110.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.78.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.