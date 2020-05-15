Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,869 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 576,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,565,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

