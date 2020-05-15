Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tc Pipelines’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.17.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$61.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.19. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of C$47.05 and a 52-week high of C$76.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.