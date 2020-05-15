Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Acquires £14,886.20 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Jennie Daly purchased 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £151.90 ($199.82) per share, for a total transaction of £14,886.20 ($19,581.95).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jennie Daly purchased 119 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £127.70 ($167.98) per share, for a total transaction of £15,196.30 ($19,989.87).

TW stock opened at GBX 137.20 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.99 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 5.02%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 157 ($2.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 175.31 ($2.31).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

