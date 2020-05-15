Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Shares Gap Down to $38.79

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.10, but opened at $38.79. Taubman Centers shares last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 59,978 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of -0.04.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth $57,405,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth $56,978,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth $41,949,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,905,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $20,473,000.

Taubman Centers Company Profile (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

