Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SYRS opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $443.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.03% and a negative net margin of 1,950.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110,929 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

