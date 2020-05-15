Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 968,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 199,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $33,994,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYKE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

