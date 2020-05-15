Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Acquires $51,935.00 in Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $51,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $119.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1,111.71%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sutter Rock Capital by 21.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 414,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.0% during the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSSS shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Monday.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

