SunTrust Banks Comments on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

AN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $1,180,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

