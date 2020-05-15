Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.20. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Summit Hotel Properties shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 2,405,940 shares changing hands.

INN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $2,505,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,193,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 326,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,412.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 597,473 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $468.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

