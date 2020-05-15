Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $6,370,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOX. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

FOX opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.51.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.