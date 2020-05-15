Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 51,200 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 118,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 24,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 50,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

