Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after buying an additional 298,678 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,708,000 after buying an additional 85,725 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after buying an additional 710,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 633,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after buying an additional 190,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $130.24. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EEFT. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.78.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

