Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,768,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,100,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,851,000 after purchasing an additional 118,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,559,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 692.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 851,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $29.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of AAN opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.05. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

