Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

