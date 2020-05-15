Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1,710.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $734,519.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,392,346 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

RMD opened at $162.96 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $177.99. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.86.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.