Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 50,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 212,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 26.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $36.43 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 542,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

