Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $682,000 Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

CBT opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

