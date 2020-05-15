Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $143.40.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,704 shares of company stock worth $5,052,215 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

