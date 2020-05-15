Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $638,000 Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

