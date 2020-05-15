Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 148.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, CFO David A. Campbell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

