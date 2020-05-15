Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.