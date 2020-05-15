Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 41.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $1,948,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $946,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $1,600,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Teradyne by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

TER stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

