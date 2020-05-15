STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €19.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.69 ($27.55).

EPA STM opened at €22.27 ($25.90) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.83. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

