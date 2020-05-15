STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Earns “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STM. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.69 ($27.55).

Shares of STM opened at €22.27 ($25.90) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.94). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.83.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

