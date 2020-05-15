Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $113.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

