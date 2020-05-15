Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,555.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after acquiring an additional 219,613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,639 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,730,000 after acquiring an additional 464,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,530,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after acquiring an additional 713,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

