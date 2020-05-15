State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $217.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.75. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $238.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens increased their price objective on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.57.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,897 shares of company stock worth $5,405,883. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

