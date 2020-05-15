State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 696.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino acquired 25,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

